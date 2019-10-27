|
Frank W. Hommema, Sr. of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed on Monday, Oct. 21, at the age of 82. Frank was born in Chicago, Ill., Oct. 19, 1937, to Herman and Mona Hommema. For much of his adult life, he operated cranes and heavy equipment, but he was also an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved catching snook and enjoyed participating in shark and catfish tournaments.
He was best known as the original Fishin' Frank Sr., who started the tackle shop Fishin' Frank's with his wife Catchin' Carol. The shop has become an institution in Charlotte County and is now operated by his son. Frank was a loving husband and father and is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol; daughters Relinda and Pam; his son Fishin' Frank Jr.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who all loved "Grumpy."
To honor Frank Sr.'s legacy, Catchin' Carol and family will host a farewell gathering at Fishin' Franks (4425 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte) Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. Anyone who would like to attend is invited to come tell fishin' stories and say farewell as Frank Sr. moves on to go fishin' forever.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home in Arcadia, Fla. Online condolences may be made at PongerKaysGrady.com.