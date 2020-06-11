Franklin O'Brien "Brien" Smith, Jr., 64, of Punta Gorda, passed away May 14, 2020. He was born September 22, 1955, in Lynchburg, Va. and has lived in Punta Gorda for the past 20 years, moving here from Virginia Beach, Va. He retired in 2012 from Scottrade. Before moving to Florida, he worked for the power company in Virginia Beach for over 10 years.
Mr. Smith is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Sandi Callanan-Smith; his sisters: Donna Smith Porter (Dickie) of Forest, Va., and Melanie J. Smith of Lynchburg, Va,; his nieces: Sharon Marczewski of Guilford, Conn., Cheryl Miller of Lynchburg, Va., and Michelle Bowman (Ben) of Washington, D.C.; his grandnephew, Parks Wyatt; his grand-nieces: Brennan, Andie, Erin and Juniper. Also surviving are his furbabies: Tasia, Tandi and Trystal.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday June 12, 2020, at Royal Palm Cemetery, 27200 Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance St., Punta Gorda, FL 33980.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907, 239-936-0555. Online condolences may be offered at: www.fortmyersmemorial.com.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.