Franklin O'Brien "Brien" Smith Jr.
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin O'Brien "Brien" Smith, Jr., 64, of Punta Gorda, passed away May 14, 2020. He was born September 22, 1955, in Lynchburg, Va. and has lived in Punta Gorda for the past 20 years, moving here from Virginia Beach, Va. He retired in 2012 from Scottrade. Before moving to Florida, he worked for the power company in Virginia Beach for over 10 years.

Mr. Smith is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Sandi Callanan-Smith; his sisters: Donna Smith Porter (Dickie) of Forest, Va., and Melanie J. Smith of Lynchburg, Va,; his nieces: Sharon Marczewski of Guilford, Conn., Cheryl Miller of Lynchburg, Va., and Michelle Bowman (Ben) of Washington, D.C.; his grandnephew, Parks Wyatt; his grand-nieces: Brennan, Andie, Erin and Juniper. Also surviving are his furbabies: Tasia, Tandi and Trystal.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday June 12, 2020, at Royal Palm Cemetery, 27200 Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance St., Punta Gorda, FL 33980.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907, 239-936-0555. Online condolences may be offered at: www.fortmyersmemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Royal Palm Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved