DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory - West Orange Chapel
1400 Matthew Paris Blvd.
Ocoee, FL 34761
(407) 295-2273
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory - West Orange Chapel
1400 Matthew Paris Blvd.
Ocoee, FL 34761
Franklin W. Beery


1928 - 2019
Franklin W. Beery Obituary
Franklin W. Beery of Tavares, Florida, passed away on August 6, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born February 10, 1928 in Arcada Township, Michigan to James and Lucile Beery.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Phyllis, also of Tavares, son David (Nancy) of Louisville, Colorado, daughter Charlene of Kissimmee, Florida, and son Brian of Orlando, Florida. He was preceded in death by son Steven.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 27 at 12:00 pm at DeGusipe Funeral Home, 1400 Matthew Paris Boulevard, Ocoee, Florida.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the .
