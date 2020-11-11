Fred Benjamin Dees (Benny), of Port Charlotte, Fla., departed this world to be reunited with his Maker in heaven on Nov. 4, 2020, just three days shy of his 90th birthday. Benny was born in Greenville, Ala., on Nov. 7, 1930, to parents Fred and Frances (Hall) Dees . Benny graduated from the University of Alabama in 1952 and served in the United States Army before marrying his wife Anita in 1955. He was a longtime resident of Alabama, but relocated to Port Charlotte in 1971 to open his own firm, Dees and Dees, CPA's. Benny was active in his church and community with a heart for service and a commitment to sharing his faith as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and a longtime Gideon. He was known for his decisive leadership and his compassion for helping those in need. Benny could frequently be found on golf courses all across the south enjoying eighteen holes of glorious greens with his most supportive golf partner, his wife. He was also a lifelong fan and supporter of Alabama Crimson Tide football. Benny was preceded in death by his son Robert "Mark" Dees and siblings Richard "Wayne" Dees, Charles Dees, and Frances Goolsby. Benny is survived by his wife Anita, sons Fred "Benji" Jr. (Debra), Steven (Nancy, deceased), daughters Karen Darter (Jeff), Sharon Hopper (Mark), grandchildren Stephanie (Josh) Hess, Lacy Dees, Bryan (Ashley) Dees, Samantha Dees, Robert Hopper, Jackson Hopper, Ethan Dees, Eva Hopper, and great-grandchildren Parker Hess, Greyson Dees and Bennett Dees; and his sister Barbara Smith (Paul) of Gulf Shores, Ala. A private family service was held on Nov. 7, 2020, and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests gifts be made to the Gideons International in order to continue Benny's commitment to share God's word.



