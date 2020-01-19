|
Fred Paul Nisi, MD, 93, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
He is survived by his loving family, which include six daughters, Cynthia Yount (Alan) of Auburn, Alabama, Anita Pruschen of Port Charlotte, Paula Cordes (Danny) of Trussville, Alabama, Melinda Coonrod (Stephen) of Tallahassee, Florida, Donna Nisi of Port Charlotte, Lisa Mrha of Plantation, Florida; a son, Mark Nisi of Port Charlotte; and ten grandchildren, Nicholas Yount, Christopher Cordes, Alexis Yount, Amanda Moses, Elizabeth Smith, Jordan Mrha, Christina Coonrod, Kelly Coonrod, Carly Mrha and Amanda Coonrod; and two great-grandsons, Zackary Dohmen and Bryce Atkins.
A Funeral Mass celebrating Dr. Nisi's life will be held 11:00 am on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo
Catholic Church in Port Charlotte, followed by committal with military honors in St. Charles' Memorial Garden.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.