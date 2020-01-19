Home

Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Port Charlotte, FL
Committal
Following Services
St. Charles' Memorial Garden
Fred Paul Nisi M.D.

Fred Paul Nisi M.D. Obituary
Fred Paul Nisi, MD, 93, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

He is survived by his loving family, which include six daughters, Cynthia Yount (Alan) of Auburn, Alabama, Anita Pruschen of Port Charlotte, Paula Cordes (Danny) of Trussville, Alabama, Melinda Coonrod (Stephen) of Tallahassee, Florida, Donna Nisi of Port Charlotte, Lisa Mrha of Plantation, Florida; a son, Mark Nisi of Port Charlotte; and ten grandchildren, Nicholas Yount, Christopher Cordes, Alexis Yount, Amanda Moses, Elizabeth Smith, Jordan Mrha, Christina Coonrod, Kelly Coonrod, Carly Mrha and Amanda Coonrod; and two great-grandsons, Zackary Dohmen and Bryce Atkins.

A Funeral Mass celebrating Dr. Nisi's life will be held 11:00 am on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo

Catholic Church in Port Charlotte, followed by committal with military honors in St. Charles' Memorial Garden.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
