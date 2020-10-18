Fred William "Bill" Timm, 81, passed away in the early morning of Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, due to an injury. Bill was born to Harold and Grace Timm on Nov. 18, 1938, in Dallas, Texas. Bill was wed to Corinne "Connie" Lucille Aldridge on April 7, 1978, and they were together for 26 wonderful years. Bill is survived by his stepson Bruce Aldridge, grandchildren Calum Aldridge, Luke Wardell, Heather Bennett, and his sister and brothers.



Bill served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He worked his career at and retired from the Ford Motor Co.



Bill and Connie were resident in Richardson, Texas until moving to North Port in 1993. Bill was a member of and had numerous friends at the reptile, fern, orchid, bromeliad, and succulent clubs. Bill loved all creatures great and small. Bill also actively supported and worked with friends at voting activities.



A celebration of Bill's life will be held when appropriate.



