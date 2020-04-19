|
Frederick Allen Roth (Fred), 91, resident of Kings Gate in Port Charlotte, Fla. transitioned on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Bayfront Hospital, Punta Gorda, Fla.
Fred was born on Oct. 27, 1928, to Frederick T. and Christine Goodney, in Boston, Mass. Fred, his sister Evelyn and parents lived in Massachusetts where he spent most of his life until Fred and Renee moved to Florida permanently.
After a brief stint in the Army, he returned to Massachusetts. In 1954, where he met and married Irene (Renee) Hardy, his lifelong Love, who predeceased Fred in 2018.
Fred started his career at Boston Edison as a lineman, working in the field. He was accepted into a Masters program at Northeastern University, graduating with a business management degree. He quickly rose in the ranks of Boston Edison, including an influential lobbyist at the State Capitol, ultimately retiring as a District Manager for Boston Edison. Fred, and wife Rene, moved to Port Charlotte in 2002, landing at Kings Gate residence. His lifelong passion, besides Rene, was golf. Fred could be seen on the local course at least 3 or 4 times a week.
Fred is survived by Daughter, Maureen, and son-in-law Dennis Nakashima of Hawaii and Son, Matthew F. Roth and daughter in law, Lois of California. He leaves behind a sister, Evelyn Griffin and numerous nieces and nephews. Fred was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Irene (Renee) Roth.
Due to recent events, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in his name to the or the .
