Frederick Henry Schroeder
1940 - 2020
Frederick Henry Schroeder

11/9/40 - 9/27/2020

Fred departed this life after a long battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his parents Elizabeth and Henry Schroeder and is survived by his wife of 50 years Gratia Dexter Schroeder. Fred was a devoted husband and father to his wonderful dogs. He graduated from New York Military Academy and Ithaca College and served in the US Army. Fred was self-employed in New York and the behind the scenes guy at his business Short Stop Printing in Englewood, Fla. Fred loved tennis and played competitively in New York and Florida. He was a Santa Claus look alike and enjoyed photo ops with anyone that wanted a memory of Christmas. Fred will be missed by his family, friends, the many dogs that vacationed at his home and all the children who believed in Santa and had an opportunity to sit on his lap and relay their Christmas wishes. The family wishes to thank Fred's good friend and "brother from another mother" Fred Dabney and his wife Inger Malwin Dabney for their tireless support of Gratia and Fred during his battle with Cancer and week of Hospice Care at Home. Thanks also to Richard Brown, MD his friend and Oncologist for more than 30 years, Rebecca Conway, PA and all the staff at Florida Cancer Specialists in Sarasota and Venice who so competently and lovingly took care of Fred. Interment will be in Sarasota National Cemetery. For those wishing to memorialize Fred please consider Tidewell Hospice and/or the new Cancer Research Institute at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 2, 2020.
