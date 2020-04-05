Home

Frederick Van Fluke was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 19, 1937, and passed away unexpectedly in Port Charlotte, Fla., on March 26, 2020.

He served his country in the U.S. Navy for four years and then as an air traffic controller with the F.A.A in Albuquerque, N.M. He retired in 1990 and relocated to Port Charlotte.

He was predeceased by his wife, Frances, in 2006. He is survived by his daughters, Denise, Heather and Michelle and their families; by his partner Joyce; and by many friends in New Mexico and Florida.

Fred was a stand-up guy and a wonderful father, but he was very thrifty. He would hate that we are spending money on this obituary. He is well-loved and will be truly missed by many.
