Fredrick "Fred" Robert Smith of, Englewood, Florida, returned to his heavenly home on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the age of 82, after years of battling multiple health issues. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
Fred was born in Fulton, New York on October 18, 1936. He met his devoted wife Carol, as a child. After serving in the Army during the Korean War, Fred returned to New York and married Carol on his birthday in 1958. They built a beautiful family on a strong foundation of faith. The family moved to Englewood, Florida in 1972. They spent many happy years residing in Cape Haze. They were married for nearly 61 years.
Fred was a successful business owner and real estate broker. He was well respected by colleagues, neighbors, and friends. He played a large role in the community, volunteering his time as President in organizations such as Little League and Pop Warner for many years. Fred was also actively involved as a member of The American Legion and The Elks. Fred also spent some time in recent years volunteering for Meals on Wheels. Fred loved Jesus and was very committed to his faith. He was a vibrant soul with an infectious smile who was loved by many and had the ability to make everyone feel like family.
Fred is survived by his loving wife Carol of Englewood, daughter Susan (Smith) Heath and husband Darren Heath of Venice, FL, son Andy and wife Stephanie Smith of Clermont, FL, son Steve and wife Anne Smith of Englewood, FL; grandchildren: Alyssa, Alex, Carly, Abbey, and Drew: sisters Jean Omainsky, and Marilyn Vescio of Melbourne, FL, as well as several nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life in honor of Fred on Saturday, August 3rd from 4-7pm at the Rotonda Hills Golf and Country Club.
Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc has been selected to serve the Smith family. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com