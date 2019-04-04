Gail Ann Silver, 83, of Englewood Florida passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from congestive heart failure.



She was born on March 24 1936 in Meriden Connecticut to Gabriel and Eleanore (Frasco) Petrucci.



Gail graduated from Meriden High School and received a degree from Bay Path University in Longmeadow Mass. She is predeceased by late husband Jordan Kenneth Silver, Jr and daughter Jennifer Katherine Silver.



She is survived by one son, Richard Scott Tomassetti and three daughters, Ginger (Tomassetti) Cribbs, Robin (Tomassetti) Kruger and Cheryl (Silver) Maclean. She has seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Her immeasurable grace and joyful spirit were reflected in her warm, sparkling smile. She adored her family and friends and will be remembered for being loving, kind, forgiving, funny, wise, generous and strong. She will be dearly missed but her love will be eternal. Gail was a member of the Cross Point Church of the Nazarene in Englewood, where she enjoyed bringing donuts to the children.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made in Gail's memory to: the Englewood Christian School 404 W Green St Englewood, FL 34223.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, April 7 at 1 p.m. with a Celebration of her Life to follow at 2 p.m. at the Lemon Bay Funeral Home of Englewood, burial to follow at the Gulf Pines Memorial Park Englewood.



Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home.