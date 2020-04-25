|
|
Gail Marie (Rau) Marinari passed away unexpectedly Sunday April 19, 2020 at home, age 55. Gail was born in South Ruislip England on October 22, 1964 to Tom and Carol Rau.
She graduated from Potomac High School, Woodbridge, Va., in 1983 where she played basketball and excelled in track. Following high school she worked in a pharmacy where she met and married Robert Marinari on October 13, 1984. They had three children. Matthew, Andrew and Melanie. In 1993 the family moved to Port Charlotte. Gail taught pre-k at St Charles Borromeo and was a Youth Minister at San Antonio Church before going to work for the YMCA. Gail was also a personal trainer, a physical fitness buff, runner, biker and swimmer, she was recognized locally as one of the top female athletes in the area in her age bracket. She ran in numerous events around the country, to include marathons, triathlons, and ironman. Coming back from a severe injury she finished the 2016 Ironman in Wilmington N.C. Her comeback story was featured in a documentary titled "Ordinary to Extraordinary". (Filmed by her son Andrew) Gail's greatest joy, however, was being with her family. She and her young grandchildren lit up when they were together.
Gail is survived by her parents Tom and Carol Rau, brother Mark (Kathy), former husband Bob Marinari, children Matthew (Kirstie), Andrew, and Melanie(Nick), grandchildren Landon, Ariana, and Nick and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service and celebration of Gail's Life are pending the removal of corona virus restrictions. "She Believed She Could So She Did"