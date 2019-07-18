Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandbar in Englewood Florida
Englewood, FL
Garrett George Raterink

Garrett George Raterink Obituary
Garrett George Raterink, (Mayor) age 83, died in his home on Manasota Key in Englewood, Florida on July 14, 2019.

Garrett was originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan where he worked for General Motors for 35 years.

He was a proud patriot and US Navy veteran. Garrett was an avid boater on Lake Michigan and a member of the Grand Haven Yacht club where he met many life long friends. He moved to Englewood, Florida after the lost of his beloved wife, Janet in 2001. He continued to make dozens of friends on Manasota Key and will be greatly missed by many.

He is survived by his son's Steven Raterink (Julie), Rick Raterink (Ray), his step-daughters, Sue Sturgeon Jingles and Renee Sturgeon Molyneux. Also survived by siblings, Richard Raterink (Karen), Dale Raterink (Sandy), Special friends, Joseph and Sherrie Sherwin, and many more loving friends who all felt blessed to call him their friend (our Mayor)

There will be a celebration of life at the Sandbar in Englewood Florida on July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
