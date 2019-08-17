|
Garry Lee DeLea, 86, of Venice, Florida formerly of New York and Connecticut died August 13, 2019. He was born December 9, 1932 in Valhalla, New York. Garry worked as a Program Planner for a Submarine Base. He was a US Army and Air Force veteran, was a member of the American Legion Post #159 and Honorary member of the Women's Sailing Squadron-Committee Boat. Garry is survived by his wife of 64 years Bettine, daughter Leigh Anne, sons Garry Jr. and Bruce, grandchildren Christina Foster, Eric DeLea, Olivia DeLea and Gregory Foster. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 1:30 PM at the Sarasota National Cemetery. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.