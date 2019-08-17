Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel - Venice
140 E. Venice Ave
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-7737
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Garry DeLea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry Lee DeLea


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garry Lee DeLea Obituary
Garry Lee DeLea, 86, of Venice, Florida formerly of New York and Connecticut died August 13, 2019. He was born December 9, 1932 in Valhalla, New York. Garry worked as a Program Planner for a Submarine Base. He was a US Army and Air Force veteran, was a member of the American Legion Post #159 and Honorary member of the Women's Sailing Squadron-Committee Boat. Garry is survived by his wife of 64 years Bettine, daughter Leigh Anne, sons Garry Jr. and Bruce, grandchildren Christina Foster, Eric DeLea, Olivia DeLea and Gregory Foster. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 1:30 PM at the Sarasota National Cemetery. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now