Gary Carleton Gray, 70, died peacefully at Fawcett Hospital on July 14, 2020. He was born September 17, 1949, in Lincoln, Maine, the son of Genevieve Jane Kermode Gray and Wallace Carleton Gray. He grew up in Chester, Maine across the river from Lincoln and graduated from Mattanawcook Academy in 1967. He attended Goddard College in Vermont, then moved to northwest Arkansas where he and his band, The Country Classics, performed at venues in a three-state region. Gary moved to Nashville in 1979 and spent 20 years honing his songwriting skills while performing at various Writer's Nights. He alternated living between Maine and Nashville until 2007, when he bought a house in Port Charlotte, Fla., and continued his singing and songwriting. Gary did an outstanding Willie Nelson Tribute at the Cultural Center and Fisherman's Village in Port Charlotte in 2009. Gary was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his brothers, Philip of Harpswell, Maine, and Kenneth (Rebecca) of Wiscasset, Maine; longtime partner, Melissa Smith of Harpswell, Maine; nieces, Sarah (William) Richards of Kennebunk, Maine and Sophie (Joseph) DeFranceschi of Newton, Mass.; nephew, Christopher Havens and his partner, Megan Strange of Portland, Ore.; grandnieces, Adrienne, Mavis, Hazel and Eliza; grandnephews, Enzo and Martin; aunt, Pat Gray of Lincoln, Maine; and many cousins and friends in Maine, Tennessee and Florida. The family would like to thank all of the employees at Fawcett Hospital who risked their lives taking care of Gary and all of the Covid-19 patients. Covid-19 is a deadly disease that is easily transmitted from one person to another. We don't know where Gary was exposed, but we do know the virus killed him quickly. Gary was very careful to always wear a mask and he carried hand sanitizer on him at all times. The mask Gary wore did not protect him from the virus that was in the air because some people do not wear masks. We must all focus on the safety of our neighbors. It is up to us to stop the transmission of this deadly virus and the way to do this is to wear a mask. It is too late for our family because Gary is gone, but if we work together, maybe we can keep your family members safe. Please wear a mask.
