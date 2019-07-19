Gary L. Bailey, 67 of Punta Gorda, FL passed away July 13, 2019. He was born June 18, 1952 in Logan, WV and grew up in Sarasota, FL.



As a young man, he chose a career in the food industry and over the years worked as a Cook, a Food Service Director/Dietary Manager and a Sales Representative for several companies in Florida before moving his family to Port Charlotte in 1995.



He opened his own food retail business in Port Charlotte, Bailey's Beef Country Butcher Shop. He retired in 2014 and sold the business. Gary enjoyed helping out the new owners, getting them acquainted with his loyal customers.



He enjoyed golfing, baseball and hockey games, playing softball, riding his bike, music, meditation, fishing, playing his harmonicas and throwing Frisbee with his family dog.



He was also a great in line hockey coach and could easily make friends. He was a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, The Rays and the Tampa Bay Lightning. He was an awesome family man and husband. No one liked a jokester more than he did. He was always told he had a good sense of humor.



He is survived by his wife of 41 years who will dearly miss the love of her life. A daughter Brittni, son-in-law, Cale and their 2 children, Audrey and Easton with a 3rd child on the way; his two sons, Matthew and his daughter Jillian, and Jacob.



His mother, Mary (Bill) Schultz, brothers, Neil (Helen), Chuck (Gwen); sisters, Patti (Gary) Timm, and Kim (Jesse) Wilcox; mother- in-law, Marilyn Timm, step-mother, Yvonne Bailey and many nieces and nephews.



He was pre deceased by his father, Bill C. Bailey, brother Billy Bailey, sister Peggy Jacobs, father-in-law, Jerry Timm and mother in-law Dorothy Timm.



A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00pm, Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. The family will have a time of visitation one hour prior to the service, beginning at 2:00pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidwell Hospice at tidewell.org.



Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.