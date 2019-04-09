GARY L. BAUGHMAN (69)



WENT HOME TO HIS FATHER IN HEAVEN MARCH 14, 2019



6/23/1949-3/14/2019



Gary was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia to the late Emery (Red) & Thelma Frances Baughman. He graduated from Roosevelt Wilson High School class 1969. He worked at Rusty's Service Station after graduation until he enlisted in the Army. He served with the Army in Vietnam from 1970 to 1973.



After his discharge he moved to Port Charlotte, Florida in 1973 and worked for Urfer-Marlow Auto and Chuck's Used Auto Parts until his retirement.



He leaves his wife Cathryn Hensley Baughman of Punta Gorda, Florida; a son Jesse Baughman of Ft. Myers, Florida with Julie Warriner & her son Thayer Gaines. Daughter Jackie Baughman of Oklahoma. Son-in-law Michael Welborn. Grandchildren Dustin & Cierra. Sisters, Cheryl Baughman Banish of Port Charlotte, Florida & Donna Sue Baughman Sheldon (Tom).



Sisters-in-laws Mary Johnson Baughman (David) of Clarksburg West Virginia. June Hensley Wethrington (Joe) of Winter Springs, Florida; Bobbie Hensley Brooks of Nashville, Tennessee.



Several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his brother David in 2015, his parents and grandparents.



He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.