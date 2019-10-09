|
|
Gary Marecki, 52, of North Port, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
He was born on Oct. 4, 1966 in Baltimore, Maryland to Frank and Barbara Marecki.
Gary graduated from high school and joined the U.S. Army, being discharged in 1986. He moved to SW Florida in the early 1990s, where he worked as an electrician for many years.
"Gettin' the Jeeps muddy" was just one of the many enthusiasms Gary shared with his wife and family. He was an amazing family man and loyal friend who will be fondly remembered by most of the many whose lives he touched, both here and back home.
He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Christy Sheppard Marecki; his children, James, Nevyn, Destiny, Brandon, Gavin, Rylan and Torryn; many grandchildren; his brother, Jim; and sisters, Kat, Suni, and Diane; a sprinkling of cousins, many nieces and a few nephews.
He will be interred at the Sarasota National Cemetery in a private military service on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. Contact Christy at [email protected] for details on the Celebration of Life to follow.