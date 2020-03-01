|
Gene E. Hamilton age 84 of Punta Gorda Isles Florida passed away in his home surrounded by family on Tuesday Feb. 18, 2020. He was born on Jan. 23rd 1936 to the late Mable and Victor Hamilton. Gene grew up in Aberdeen,S.D. After receiving his masters degree in education he began his career as an elementary school principal in the suburbs of Minneapolis Minn. Upon his retirement in 1978 he relocated to Punta Gorda, Fla. to begin a second career in Real Estate. Gene was active in many organizations throughout his life in Minn.and Fla. including Shrine club, Power Squadron, conquistadors and the chamber of commerce. With his love of family and friends there was always boating and beaches and Buffet style music around him. Gene was preceded in death by his brother James Hamilton and beloved son Jeffrey Hamilton. Gene is survived by his loving wife Hedda Hamilton, daughter Lee (Dean) Smith, Fla.; granddaughters Ciara (Scott) Ruikkie, Minn., Jaclyn (Christopher) Cannelongo, Fla., Samantha Smith Minn., great-grandchildren Dylan, Mason and Aspyn Ruikkie, Minn.; Jordan and Jayce Cannelongo, Fla.
Celebration of Life will be held at the Elks Lodge in Punta Gorda on Sat. March 14, 2020 at 10 a.m.