Gene Stanley, age 89, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly Orchard Lake, Mich., died peacefully, with family at his side on July 24, 2020, in White Lake, Mich. He was born in Akron, Ohio, on April 19, 1931.

He was the owner of Gaukler Moving & Storage and Stor-Mor, in Pontiac, Mich., from 1962-2007. He & Phyllis retired to Punta Gorda, Fla., where he soon decided retirement wasn't for him & then took ownership of The Shipping Post in 2007.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis, of 68 years. They had four children together. He was preceded in death by his son Steve Stanley (Lori) in 2017. Surviving children; Linda Dziadzio (Dave), Scott Stanley (Hope) and Laura Polick. He was also cherished by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren & many dear friends.

He was an incredible man who will be missed dearly. A small memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to: The Care Team (Hospice), 4301 Gateway Center, Ste D, Flint, MI 48507 or Pilgrim United Church, 24515 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980.

Published in Englewood Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
