George Burns Jr. "Gibbs", a Veteran and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to so many, died peacefully in Port Charlotte, Fla., on June 15, 2020, at the age of 78.



He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., to George Burns and Margaret Deary. He spent his childhood in Philadelphia and entered the United States Air Force after attending West Catholic High School in Chester, Pa. George was honorably discharged from the Air Force after four years and went on to graduate from Widener University with a degree in Business Administration.



He met his incredible wife Edie, in New Jersey in 2005 and shortly moved down to Port Charlotte, Fla., where they have lived happily together since. George was at home in Florida, spending so much of his time 'out on the boat' with Edie, cooking his favorite seafood meals, working on the house, gardening in the yard and helping the community, often volunteering his time at local churches and supporting Meals on Wheels.



He is survived by his wife Edie, his two children - Beth and Jen, two stepsons - Ken and Doug, his 7 grandchildren and his sister Lois and nephew Frank.



A special service will be held for George up in Pennsylvania in September. Family and friends will receive details soon. In lieu of flowers, George's family would appreciate donations be made to the Cancer Research Institute.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store