George Chester Shaver, Jr., 75 of Arcadia, Florida passed away on May 19, 2019. He was born to the late George Chester Shaver, Sr. and Agnes McQueen on March 14, 1944 in Strange Creek, West Virginia. He was a member of the Arcadia community for 56 years.



George enjoyed hunting, fishing, restoring his old thirty-fiver, and driving his race car #18. As well as spending time with his beloved children and grandchildren. He was a loving father and grandfather.



He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn L. Shaver; three sons, George C., Jim B. (Marcie), and Joe B. (Vanessa) Shaver, all of Arcadia; three daughters, Leisa (Dave) Hess of Canada, Kimberly (Cecil) Shaver Brown, of Arcadia, and Tina L. Shaver of Sebring, FL; two brothers, James R. (Sheila) Shaver and Larry T. Shaver, both of Arcadia; three sisters, Drema Crocker of Oak Hill, WV, Judy (Lee) Buckland of Scarborough, WV, and Penny (Dave) Shaver of Sarasota, FL; and 23 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.



George was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert L. Shaver; and his sister, Frances Williams.



A visitation will be held at Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home, 50 N. Hillsborough Ave. Arcadia, FL 34266 on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 PM with a funeral to follow. Burial will be at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232 on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 2:30 PM.



Online condolences may be made at www.pongerkaysgrady.com.



