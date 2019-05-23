Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ponger-Kays-Grady ARCADIA - Arcadia
50 N Hillsborough Ave
Arcadia, FL 34266
863-494-4101
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ponger-Kays-Grady ARCADIA - Arcadia
50 N Hillsborough Ave
Arcadia, FL 34266
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Ponger-Kays-Grady ARCADIA - Arcadia
50 N Hillsborough Ave
Arcadia, FL 34266
View Map
Burial
Monday, May 27, 2019
2:30 PM
Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Shaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Chester Shaver Jr.


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Chester Shaver Jr. Obituary
George Chester Shaver, Jr., 75 of Arcadia, Florida passed away on May 19, 2019. He was born to the late George Chester Shaver, Sr. and Agnes McQueen on March 14, 1944 in Strange Creek, West Virginia. He was a member of the Arcadia community for 56 years.

George enjoyed hunting, fishing, restoring his old thirty-fiver, and driving his race car #18. As well as spending time with his beloved children and grandchildren. He was a loving father and grandfather.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn L. Shaver; three sons, George C., Jim B. (Marcie), and Joe B. (Vanessa) Shaver, all of Arcadia; three daughters, Leisa (Dave) Hess of Canada, Kimberly (Cecil) Shaver Brown, of Arcadia, and Tina L. Shaver of Sebring, FL; two brothers, James R. (Sheila) Shaver and Larry T. Shaver, both of Arcadia; three sisters, Drema Crocker of Oak Hill, WV, Judy (Lee) Buckland of Scarborough, WV, and Penny (Dave) Shaver of Sarasota, FL; and 23 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

George was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert L. Shaver; and his sister, Frances Williams.

A visitation will be held at Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home, 50 N. Hillsborough Ave. Arcadia, FL 34266 on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 PM with a funeral to follow. Burial will be at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232 on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 2:30 PM.

Online condolences may be made at www.pongerkaysgrady.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now