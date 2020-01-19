|
It is with great sadness the family of George D. Karaffa, age 60, announces his passing on Dec. 26, 2019 after a five-month challenge of heart failure. George will very much be missed by his wife, Patricia (McGarry) of 31 years & his dog Lucy. George was a Willoughby South High graduate & a Willoughby Firefighter in years past. He became a Police Officer in 1982. Officer Karaffa worked for police departments in Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio and Punta Gorda, Florida, where he retired in 2012. George was an avid & accomplished golfer, recently shooting his best round of 73. He met friends on many courses over the years and enjoyed immensely their time together. Many of Georges fellow Officers, friends & family remember him for his kind heart, quality of his life & work and his warm smile.
George is survived by: Sisters; Penny (Gary) Smith, Donna (Curt) Deatrich. Pat's siblings: Sharon (Tom) Clydesdale, William (Paul) Molan, and Kelly (Ron) Nikolet, and his Mother in Law: Shirley McGarry.
He enjoyed his nieces and nephews: Kara, Casey, Emily, Aaron, Kyle, Justin, Lauren, and many more friends and relatives. George is predeceased by his parents George & Elizabeth Karaffa, a brother Timothy Karaffa, his baby sister Judith Ann Karaffa, Pats' sibling: Chris (Paul) Murray, and father in law: William McGarry Sr.
George knows God and was blessed. He loved everyone.
There will be a celebration of Georges life in Ohio at a later date.