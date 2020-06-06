George David Kelce, of Englewood, Fla., passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020.



Born on October 4, 1933, in Kansas City, Mo., he was the son of Merl C. Kelce and Francile Carl Kelce Douglass and spent his early years in the Huntsville/Moberly, Mo. area.



George David enlisted in the Air Force and served as an Airborne Electronics Repair instructor. During this time, he also married the love of his life, Norma Lee Johnston, on June 12, 1954. After his release from the Air Force, George David resumed his education and received his degree in Business Administration from Washington University. He began his career with Peabody Coal Company, which he often referred to as the happiest time in his life. Working his way through the ranks, starting as a timekeeper, he worked his way to General Superintendent of the Western Mining Division and later moved on to Arch Mineral Corporation where he was the Vice President of Operations. Upon retiring from the coal industry, George David started Digital Electronics in keeping with his interests in electronics and communications.



George David and his wife Norma moved to Florida in 1980, along with his company, and there he pursued his hobbies of fishing, boating, and aviation. He became involved with Buchan Airport in Englewood, participating and helping to organize the fly-ins.



George David was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, and is survived by his four children, Sheryl O'Connell, Steven Kelce (Sheril), Jennifer Kelce, Janice Frisella (Robert), and by his nine grandchildren, David, Robert (Jazzmine), Patrick, Lauren, Niki, Chris (Thea), Sarah, Elizabeth, and Andrew as well as by five great-grandchildren, Falcon, Desmond, Persephone, Norah, and Robert Jr. His grand-dogs, Oscar, Lexie, and Felix, brought much joy to his life.



Private funeral services will be held at Patton Funeral Home in Huntsville, Miss. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Norma Johnston Kelce Living Memorial Scholarship, which can be mailed to the Patton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 145, Huntsville, MO 65259.



