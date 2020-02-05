|
George E. Cress, 82, of Tewksbury, Mass., passed away January 20, 2020 peacefully in his sleep surrounded by several of his family members. George's retirement years took him to North Port, Fla. where he was again very active in many local community efforts. George is survived by his wife, Barbara L. (Boutwell/Donahue) Cress, his two children, Michael Cress & wife, Tina Gatto of Weston, Florida, and Diana (Cress) & husband Reed Bryan of Davie, Florida, 5 step-children, 22 grandchildren, 8 great- grandchildren, his sister, Betty (Cress) Hollick, nieces and a nephew.
Funeral Services for George will be private. Memorial donations in George's name may be made to Fund for Nature, Mass Audubon, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, Mass. 01773. Arrangements under the direction of Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., Wilmington, Mass. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com