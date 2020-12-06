George Howard Pomerville's life ended too soon, but friends say that in his 56 years, he truly and fully lived life...living each and every moment like most of us will never do. He took joy in every sunset and created smiles and belly laughs wherever he went. He never took one moment for granted and lived life boldly and without regret.
On Nov. 16, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with illness, George passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Fla., with his Florida family by his side.
Born on Sept. 6, 1964, in Seattle, Wash., to John and Dona (Ballentyne) Pomerville, George attended Hillcrest Elementary and McKnight Middle School and graduated from Renton High School in 1983.
For most of his career, George worked as an automotive technician. He started after high school, working in Seattle before moving to Nebraska and then eventually settling in Florida, where he worked for more than 20 years managing a busy automotive repair shop in Punta Gorda. He then opened up his own shop, Active Tire and Auto Services, Inc. A skilled mechanic, George could fix vehicles and equipment that many other shops turned away. He hired and trained dozens of automotive technicians over the years, many who have gone on to successful careers.
George enjoyed traveling to new places, especially throughout the US and Europe. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed boating, fishing, watching sports (Go Seahawks!), and cooking on the grill for friends.
George married his beloved wife and soulmate, Kelly (Rittenhouse) Pomerville in May of 2016 at Graceland Chapel in Las Vegas, Nev., with Elvis walking Kelly down the aisle. They were honored to be surrounded by 30 close friends and family members.
George was preceded in death by his father, John, his mother, Dona, his brother Scott, and his sister Raye. He is survived by his wife Kelly, sister Jona, many beloved nieces and nephews, and his faithful furry babies, Divat and Charlie.
George was gregarious and kept in contact with an extended family of relations and friends from every walk of life. He never met a stranger and was always, always happiest when he had a house full of friends to entertain. One of the things he was best at was making great memories. May we each heed his lessons to live boldly, love fiercely, and never regret any of life's moments - because every single one counts. George, you have finally got in to see "The Wizard!"
George will forever be missed. The family will hold a private memorial in Seattle, Wash., where he will be reunited with family and friends who left before him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Charlotte Behavioral Health Care in memory of George Pomerville at www.cbhcfl.org
.