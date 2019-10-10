|
|
George J. Doherty, 85, of Rotonda West, Florida passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at his Charlotte County residence.
Born on April 6, 1934 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Patrick and Marjorie McGaffigan Doherty. George had been a resident of Charlotte County for twenty-eight years coming from Wilmington, Massachusetts. George served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Era. He was discharged as a disabled Veteran. He was a member of the Long Shoremen Union 799 and truck driver Union Local 25 and retired in 1991.
He was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, a member of Englewood B.P.O. Elks Lodge #3278, Englewood Eagles Aerie #3885, Englewood Moose Lodge #1933, Rotonda American Legion Post #113 all in Florida. He was a friend of Bill W.
He is pre-deceased by a sister: Mary Francis.
Survivors include his loving wife of forty-three years: Bernice; step-son: Kevin (Carol) Wagner; three brothers: William (Joanna) Doherty, Vincent (Josette) Doherty, Kevin (Donna) Doherty; grandchildren: Shana and Daniel Wagner; one great grandchild: Kaylee; sister-in-law: Eunice Harvey and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be said on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 9:30 Am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, Florida. Inurnment will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 1:30 Pm at Sarasota National VA Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sun Coast Humane Society or in memory of George Doherty.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com