George J. Schmaelzle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George J. Schmaelzle, 81, of Englewood, Fla., passed away

peacefully in his home Tuesday, May 19, 2020, with loved ones by his side.

George was born in New Haven Conn., spent his childhood in Opa-Lacka Fla., and then Easthampton, Mass., until he joined the US Army in 1956, where he proudly served as a

warrant officer. He later married his loving wife of 51 years, Jeanne Young Schmaelzle. They lived in Clinton, Conn., where he worked for the State of Conn. DOT and then retired to Englewood, Fla. While in Englewood he worked for many years at

Wal-Mart. George enjoyed air shows, cruises and walking the dog to meet his neighbors. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Grace (Hunter) Schmaelzle and his beloved wife Jeanne. He leaves behind 4 stepchildren, Deborah Arthur (Greg) of Divide, Colo., Patricia Casavant (William) of Salisbury, Vt.;

William Callahan (Diane) of Snohomish, Wash., and Sandra Cappello (Joseph) of North Branford, Conn. 10 loving grandchildren, Gary (Jean) and Kurt Wilson, Cliff and Brad (Lisa) Casavant, Corrie Callahan Adams (Phil), Kelson and Kara Callahan, Danielle Cappello Vanderharten (Phil), Joseph and Nicole Cappello; 8 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later

date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved