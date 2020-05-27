George J. Schmaelzle, 81, of Englewood, Fla., passed away



peacefully in his home Tuesday, May 19, 2020, with loved ones by his side.



George was born in New Haven Conn., spent his childhood in Opa-Lacka Fla., and then Easthampton, Mass., until he joined the US Army in 1956, where he proudly served as a



warrant officer. He later married his loving wife of 51 years, Jeanne Young Schmaelzle. They lived in Clinton, Conn., where he worked for the State of Conn. DOT and then retired to Englewood, Fla. While in Englewood he worked for many years at



Wal-Mart. George enjoyed air shows, cruises and walking the dog to meet his neighbors. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Grace (Hunter) Schmaelzle and his beloved wife Jeanne. He leaves behind 4 stepchildren, Deborah Arthur (Greg) of Divide, Colo., Patricia Casavant (William) of Salisbury, Vt.;



William Callahan (Diane) of Snohomish, Wash., and Sandra Cappello (Joseph) of North Branford, Conn. 10 loving grandchildren, Gary (Jean) and Kurt Wilson, Cliff and Brad (Lisa) Casavant, Corrie Callahan Adams (Phil), Kelson and Kara Callahan, Danielle Cappello Vanderharten (Phil), Joseph and Nicole Cappello; 8 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.



A celebration of his life will be held at a later



date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store