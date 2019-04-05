Married for nearly 60 years, George L. Almeder, 81, and Rosalie A. Almeder, 79, formally of Marshfield, Massachusetts who has resided in Sarasota County for over 12 years passed away due to a tragic accident.



Born in Randolph, Massachusetts, George is survived by his brother, Robert and sister, Kathryn.



Born in Somerville, Massachusetts, Rosalie is survived by her brother, Alfred DeLuca and his wife, Mary-Jo



George and Rosalie will surely be missed by their dear friends, Sally Rago and Lynn Lodge.



They leave behind seven sons, George (Tina), John (Josette), William (Elizabeth), Brian (Rachael), Al (Lesa), Michael (Andrea), and Scott; and over 25 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



They both loved the current World Series Champs "Red Sox" and Super Bowl Champions "The New England Patriots".



George was an avid golfer who struggled with the windmill on a regular basis.



Rose recently found the game of Bingo fun and exciting and currently is still waiting to shout "BINGO".



They both played Texas Hold'em on a regular basis with friends and family and were often thrown a life preserver at the river. Our dog, Brady, will miss the treats that grandma always had in her pocket every time grandma and papa came to visit.



George and Rosalie touched so many hearts and left a deep void for not only all their immediate family but for all those who had constant interactions with them daily. It is with great sorrow that their lives have ended so suddenly and left many in tears. God Bless you George and Rose and save us a seat at the poker table in the sky.



Visitation will be held Saturday from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. on April 6, at Farley Funeral Home in Venice located at 265 S. Nokomis Avenue, Venice, FL. 34285. Visitation will also be held at MacDonald Funeral Home in Marshfield, Massachusetts from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. on April 25th .



To send condolences, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com Read More Listen to Obituary