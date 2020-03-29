Home

More Obituaries for George Hennen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Lesile Hennen

George Lesile Hennen Obituary
George Leslie Hennen (83) of Port Charlotte, Fla, passed away peacefully in his home on March 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

George was born in Suitland, Maryland. His family moved to Warrior Mountain in Western Maryland when he was a teenager. George graduated from Flintstone High School in 1955. Upon graduation George proudly served with the United States Airforce for four years. He then moved to the Washington, D.C., area and started H &L Tile Company, Inc., which he owned and operated for 37 years. Looking for warmer climate, George retired to Port Charlotte, Fla.

George was a charter member of the B.P.O.E Lodge #2421 and a member of the American Legion. Throughout his life, George was an active member of the D.C. Ramblers, Royal Order of Ponce de Leon Conquistadors, and First Alliance Church of Port Charlotte.

George enjoyed taking long rides on his trike, golfing, traveling and reading his Bible. He also loved to tell stories of his life journeys.

He is survived by his children, Robin Hennen, Virginia "Ginny" McGucken (Stephen), George Christopher Hennen (Felicia); his grandchildren, George, Scott, and Eric; his siblings, Christine Dennis, Cindy Nahrwold, Maxine Phillips and sister-in-law, Doris Hennen; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, John and Bessie Mae Hennen; his son, Alan Hennen; and his siblings, Randolph Hennen, John W. Hennen, Madeline "Maggie" Mosier, Frank Hennen, Henry "Happy" Hennen, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Jordon, and Waveline McDonald.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Maryland. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Tidewell Hospice, www.tidewellhospice.org.
