George M. DeMicco, 71, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Mohegan Lake, N.Y, died August 25, 2020. He was born on September 30, 1948, in the Bronx to Louise LePere and George J. DeMicco. He graduated from Iona College and was employed by I.B.M.



He enjoyed swimming, baseball, especially the N.Y. Yankees, and spending time with his family. George is survived by his wife Janice and two sons Jason and Adam. He will be greatly missed.



