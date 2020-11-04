George Michael Burger, 83, of Rotonda West, Fla., passed away on Oct. 29, 2020, in Englewood, Fla.
George was born in Pierre, S.D., to Floyd Burger and Leona (Clark) Burger on June 30, 1937. He graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1955 and joined the Navy. He earned his Bachelor degree in 1971 from the University of Wyoming. George was an active volunteer in many organizations in Rotonda. He was an avid golfer and classic car enthusiast.
George is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lois (Wutzke) Burger of Rotonda West Fla., his son, Mark Burger and grandson Greg Burger, of Cincinnati, Ohio, his daughter Michelle (Burger) Webber of Shelby Township, Mich., his granddaughter Kristen Webber Rosenburg and great-grandson Julian Rosenburg of Houston, Texas, his grandson Austin Webber of Rochester, Mich., his brother Robert Burger of Guymon, Okla., and his brother Floyd Burger of Dillon, Mont. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother David Burger, and his brother William Burger.
Information regarding funeral services will be made in future. Check www.LemonBayFH.com
for details.