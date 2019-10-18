|
George W. Scott "Scottie", 83, passed away on October 8, 2019 after a long battle with ALS. He was born on September 1, 1936 in Paisley, Scotland.
As a young man, Scottie obtained his Master Shipwright while living in Paisley, prior to serving as a paratrooper in the British Airborne. He immigrated to Toronto, Canada in the late 50's and then to America in the early 60's, where he successfully owned and operated two shipyards in Jamestown, RI. Scottie arrived in Punta Gorda, in the early 80's, at which time he purchased a neighborhood bar known today as "Scottie's" Last Chance Saloon.
Scottie enjoyed traveling, sailing, socializing, laughing and helping others. He was a member of many organizations which include the Elks, Eagles, Kentucky Colonels, Masons, Scottish Rite, Shriners, Jesters and many more.
He was a beloved father to his four daughters, Kimberley (Brian) Kelly, Karen (Joseph) Harper, Kelley (Chris) Scott-Smith all of Punta Gorda & Jennifer (Chandler) Doolity of Port St Lucie, FL; grandchildren Amantha "Amy", Kyle, Kody, Kaitlyn & Morgan and sister Elizabeth Stewart of Aviemore, Scotland. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E Marion Ave, Punta Gorda on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 3:00pm. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service, beginning at 2pm. Graveside remembrance will be held privately later by family members only.
Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.