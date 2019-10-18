Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
635 E Marion Avenue
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1133
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
635 E Marion Avenue
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
635 E Marion Avenue
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. Scott


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George W. Scott Obituary
George W. Scott "Scottie", 83, passed away on October 8, 2019 after a long battle with ALS. He was born on September 1, 1936 in Paisley, Scotland.

As a young man, Scottie obtained his Master Shipwright while living in Paisley, prior to serving as a paratrooper in the British Airborne. He immigrated to Toronto, Canada in the late 50's and then to America in the early 60's, where he successfully owned and operated two shipyards in Jamestown, RI. Scottie arrived in Punta Gorda, in the early 80's, at which time he purchased a neighborhood bar known today as "Scottie's" Last Chance Saloon.

Scottie enjoyed traveling, sailing, socializing, laughing and helping others. He was a member of many organizations which include the Elks, Eagles, Kentucky Colonels, Masons, Scottish Rite, Shriners, Jesters and many more.

He was a beloved father to his four daughters, Kimberley (Brian) Kelly, Karen (Joseph) Harper, Kelley (Chris) Scott-Smith all of Punta Gorda & Jennifer (Chandler) Doolity of Port St Lucie, FL; grandchildren Amantha "Amy", Kyle, Kody, Kaitlyn & Morgan and sister Elizabeth Stewart of Aviemore, Scotland. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E Marion Ave, Punta Gorda on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 3:00pm. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service, beginning at 2pm. Graveside remembrance will be held privately later by family members only.

Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now