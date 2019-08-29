|
|
George Wayne Tison, 73, of Parrish, Florida passed away on August 23, 2019 at his home in Englewood, FL.
George was a native Floridian, attended school in Manatee County, had a lifelong love and career as a heavy machine operator/excavator, was past owner of Quality Land Clearing and at the time of his passing was employed by Venice Land Clearing. George would say, "just movin' dirt", but found fascination in unearthing hidden treasures often coming home with giant shark's teeth and fossilized relics.
George was born in Parrish to James Dale "JD" Tison, and Ida Lee Tison (Puckett) and had a deep love and commitment of the outdoors, country music, dancing, friends and family. He was at his happiest when he was surrounded by the laughter of those he loved enjoying the simplest gifts in life like playing golf, gardening, throwing a cast net, smoking mullet or sitting on the tailgate of his truck listening to country music. George was multi-faceted, understated, yet complex all at the same time. He celebrated life EVERY day through his passion for adventure, loyalty in his word, and respect of all living things. With George you never knew exactly what he had in store, but you were destined for an adventure--usually finding the beauty in the journey. George celebrated his glory of God through his appreciation of life, how he treated others and by pointing out simple things that most of us scurry past. Thank you George for the journey and for always being there for us... Rest in Peace...
George is survived by his loving wife Joyce Rummel Tison of Englewood; children Amy Rummel Goff of Sanford, Florida, Allen Rummel Jr. of Bradenton, Florida., Jamie Rummel Boyer and George T. Tison of Venice, Florida; brothers James, Gordon and Roy Tison and two sisters, Adrian and Janet; eight beautiful grandchildren, nine nieces and nephews and mother in-law Rose Tate Kyle of Englewood. He is preceded in death by his parents (listed above), brother Kelly Tison and sister Wanetta "Nita" Tison; grandmother's Leona King and Mary Tison.
George was a standing member of the Moose Lodge and life time member of the Elks Lodge.
There will be A Celebration of Life at 5225 Placida Road, Englewood, Florida on Saturday, September 7 at 11a.m. with Pastor, Bryan L. Walton of The Church of God officiating. Lemon Bay Funeral Home will be handling the cremation arrangements.