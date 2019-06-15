Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Anderson


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Georgia Anderson Obituary
Georgia "Jane" Anderson of Kingman, AZ passed away peacefully on May 20th after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.

She was born August 1st, 1934 in Ashtabula, Ohio to Robert E. and R. Genevieve McCausland.

She graduated Valedictorian of her class of '51 from Kingsville High School, then received her RN degree from St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in Cleveland, Ohio in 1955.

She was married to William E. Anderson who proceeded her in death in Jan.2017.

She is survived by their 3 children; Robert E. of Linwood, NJ, Karen Janssen of Towson, MD and Kathy Dagres (William) of Kingman, AZ, 8 grandchildren; Alex, Amy, Douglas, Sarah, David, Emily, Chad and Andrew as well as 5 great-grandchildren. She worked as a nurse at St. Luke's, OSU Hospital and The Florence Crittenden Home in Trenton, NJ.

She was an avid golfer and won several club championships at Sharon Country Club and Oak Tree Country Club.

She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Private services will be held in the future.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.