Georgia "Jane" Anderson of Kingman, AZ passed away peacefully on May 20th after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.



She was born August 1st, 1934 in Ashtabula, Ohio to Robert E. and R. Genevieve McCausland.



She graduated Valedictorian of her class of '51 from Kingsville High School, then received her RN degree from St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in Cleveland, Ohio in 1955.



She was married to William E. Anderson who proceeded her in death in Jan.2017.



She is survived by their 3 children; Robert E. of Linwood, NJ, Karen Janssen of Towson, MD and Kathy Dagres (William) of Kingman, AZ, 8 grandchildren; Alex, Amy, Douglas, Sarah, David, Emily, Chad and Andrew as well as 5 great-grandchildren. She worked as a nurse at St. Luke's, OSU Hospital and The Florence Crittenden Home in Trenton, NJ.



She was an avid golfer and won several club championships at Sharon Country Club and Oak Tree Country Club.



She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Private services will be held in the future.