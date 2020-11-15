Gerald Arthur Swedeen, 84, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died peacefully, surrounded by his family Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
Jerry was a retired mechanical engineer and a U.S. Army veteran. He grew up in Minnesota and excelled on the football, golf and rifle teams. At Purdue University he graduated from the College of Engineering, was president of his fraternity, Kappa Delta Rho, and met the love of his life Ruth Ruzicka. Jerry and Ruth provided their three daughters with strong educations and inspired a sense of curiosity about the world by taking them on many joyful and interesting family vacations.
Jerry and Ruth retired to Franklin, Tennessee where they delighted in spending time with their daughter Pam and her family, exploring Civil War battlefields, watching football, and attending the boys' sporting events. In 2017 Jerry and Ruth moved to Florida to be close to their eldest daughter Karen and her family. He also loved to travel and enjoyed many trips with Ruth across the country to visit his daughter and daughter-in-law Paula and Candyce. All three daughters were inspired by his loving, humorous spirit and his love of the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth Irene Swedeen; two daughters, Pamela Swedeen Davee and Paula Helen Swedeen; a brother, James Swedeen; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents Gerald was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Ruth Effrem, MD (February 2020) and his sister Barbara Jean Swedeen (November 2017).
