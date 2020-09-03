Gerald Chandler Parsons, 80, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died suddenly on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.
Gerald was born June 13, 1940 in Lansing, Mich., to the late Chandler and Arlene Parsons.
He was a long time resident of Grand Ledge, Mich., where he ran Parsons Chemical and later became a residential landlord. An avid boater, he realized a lifelong dream of moving his family to Florida in 1984. Settling in Port Charlotte, Gerald again built up a residential renting business while enjoying boating, tennis, biking and RV travel. He was a second generation Eagle Scout and was Scoutmaster in Michigan and remained active with scouting in Port Charlotte.
Gerald was a dedicated family man and is survived by his wife of 57 years, Susan E. Parsons of Port Charlotte; Daughter, Lucinda "Cindy" (James) Crum of Tampa, Fla.; a son, Gerald C. (Jennifer) Parsons, Jr. of Port Charlotte; and four grandchildren: Macy, Zander, Chandler & Mia.
Numerous friends, customers, neighbors, scouts and tenants will remember and miss him.
