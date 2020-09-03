1/1
Gerald Chandler Parsons
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Chandler Parsons, 80, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died suddenly on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.

Gerald was born June 13, 1940 in Lansing, Mich., to the late Chandler and Arlene Parsons.

He was a long time resident of Grand Ledge, Mich., where he ran Parsons Chemical and later became a residential landlord. An avid boater, he realized a lifelong dream of moving his family to Florida in 1984. Settling in Port Charlotte, Gerald again built up a residential renting business while enjoying boating, tennis, biking and RV travel. He was a second generation Eagle Scout and was Scoutmaster in Michigan and remained active with scouting in Port Charlotte.

Gerald was a dedicated family man and is survived by his wife of 57 years, Susan E. Parsons of Port Charlotte; Daughter, Lucinda "Cindy" (James) Crum of Tampa, Fla.; a son, Gerald C. (Jennifer) Parsons, Jr. of Port Charlotte; and four grandchildren: Macy, Zander, Chandler & Mia.

Numerous friends, customers, neighbors, scouts and tenants will remember and miss him.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial service
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved