Gerald E. "Jerry" Steineman, 69, of North Port, FL, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019.
Jerry was a die-hard Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals #1 fan! He was also an avid golfer.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Joy Steineman, nee Snead. He is also survived by his five children; Matthew Steineman, Joe (Patty) Steineman, Brent (Heather) Steineman, John (Colleen) Steineman, and Lindsay Pablo. Survivors include nine grandchildren; Ashlyn (Austin) Howard, Deana Fahrney, Colin Steineman, Abby Steneman, Alli Steineman, Peyton Pablo, Sydney Pablo, Kyler Pablo, and Preston Pablo. Jerry also leaves behind a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Brenda (Anthony) Vance. Survivors also include his eight siblings; Tom Steineman, Tim (Ivana) Steineman, Larry Steineman, Jim Steineman, Mary Julie (Jeff) Fahrney, Sharon Steineman, Carolyn Helberg, and Leann (Joe) Quinlan, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Jerry was also predeceased by his parents, Tom and Mildred (nee Omler) Steineman.
A Celebration of Jerry's Life will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, 3:00 PM, at the North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S Biscayne Blvd, North Port, FL 34287.