Gerald Joseph Mayberry
Mayberry, Gerald Joseph, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., went to be with his Lord and Savior, August 10, 2020. His strong Christian faith and love of family was an example for all who knew him. Gerald was born March 13, 1935, in Granite City, Ill., to the late, Andrew and Ruby Mayberry. He was a long-time resident of Granite City, Ill., and a member and Deacon at Second Baptist Church. He was a Paul Harris Fellow in the Granite City Rotary Club and a member of the Masonic Lodge and a Shriner. He spent many years as a machinist at Dow Chemical, A.O. Smith and Granite City Steel. He served in the US Army in Kitzigen, Germany and was a medic with the Air National Guard. Later in life, after retirement, Gerald also lived in Punta Gorda, Fla. Gerald was also preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Mayberry and brother, Donald Mayberry.

He is survived by:

Wife - Mary Tosh-Sharp Mayberry

Daughter - Rene (David) Jones of Jacksonville Beach, Fla.,

Step-sons - Lloyd (Lori) Sharp of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.,

Richard (Patty) Sharp of Granite City, Ill., and Jason (Jennifer) Sharp of Edwardsville, Ill.,

13 Grandchildren and nine Great-grandchildren

A private family memorial service will take place at a later date at Sunset Hills in Edwardsville, Ill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Illinois Baptist Children's Home, Adoration Home Healthcare and Hospice, The Glade Church in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Second Baptist Church in Granite City, Ill. or First Baptist Church in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

Published in Sun Newspapers on Aug. 23, 2020.
