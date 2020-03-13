Home

Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Roberson Funeral Home
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL
Gerald L. Bruening Obituary
Gerald L. Bruening, 75, of Port Charlotte, Fla. passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his home in Port Charlotte.

Gerald was born to Bernard and Margaret Bruening on May 7, 1944 in Cleveland, Ohio. Gerald was a surveyor for 33 years for Charlotte County. He loved life to the fullest. He enjoyed watching his favorite football teams, the Cleveland Browns and the Florida State Seminoles. He was an avid blood donor for many years and encouraged many to do so. He donated 97 gallons of blood during his years and was near his goal of 100 before his passing. He was a wonderful husband, father; also known as papa and friend and will forever be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Janie; 5 daughters, Tina Dionisio, Jackie Wendorf, Janet Robles, Joyce Lovelace and Joanne Vernon; 1 sister, Gerri Wharton; 2 brothers, Bob and Don Bruening and 9 grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice Inc. Charlotte County, 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
