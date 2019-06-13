Geraldine D. Truex, age 98, of Torquay, Devon, England and Venice, Florida passed away on May 29, 2019.



Gerry grew up in England and at the age of 20 joined the British Auxillary Territorial Service(ATS), the women's branch of the British Army during the Second World War. It was during this time that she met and married her future husband, Walter T. Truex.



After the war, they travelled widely to Brazil, Germany, England, France, New York, Missouri, Indiana, Okinawa, Canada and Pennsylvania. They finally retired to Venice, Florida in the early 1980's.



Gerry was skilled at sewing, knitting, and quilting and shared these passions with her friends and family. She was a wonderful Mom.



She was predeceased by her husband. She leaves 2 sons Scott and Andrew, a daughter Gina, and a grandson Lee.



There will be a private family service in upstate New York. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to (for ). Read More Listen to Obituary