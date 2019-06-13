Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Truex
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine D. Truex

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Geraldine D. Truex Obituary
Geraldine D. Truex, age 98, of Torquay, Devon, England and Venice, Florida passed away on May 29, 2019.

Gerry grew up in England and at the age of 20 joined the British Auxillary Territorial Service(ATS), the women's branch of the British Army during the Second World War. It was during this time that she met and married her future husband, Walter T. Truex.

After the war, they travelled widely to Brazil, Germany, England, France, New York, Missouri, Indiana, Okinawa, Canada and Pennsylvania. They finally retired to Venice, Florida in the early 1980's.

Gerry was skilled at sewing, knitting, and quilting and shared these passions with her friends and family. She was a wonderful Mom.

She was predeceased by her husband. She leaves 2 sons Scott and Andrew, a daughter Gina, and a grandson Lee.

There will be a private family service in upstate New York. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to (for ).
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.