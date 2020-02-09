Home

Geraldine "Gerry" Maley Shedd, born Sept. 23, 1926, passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Fla., on Dec 17, 2019. She was 93. Gerry was born in Lancaster, Pa., to Edward and Helen Maley. She attended McCaskey High School and Penn State University and was a proud member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She was married to her husband of 60 years, Robert, on March 15, 1947.

Gerry and Robert moved to Punta Gorda, Fla. in 1953 where Gerry remained after Robert's passing and until she moved to South Port Square in Port Charlotte in 2016.

Gerry was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Shedd who passed away on Oct, 23, 2007 and was also preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Stover and Nancy Windisch.

Gerry is survived by her 3 children, Randy Shedd of Gainesville, Fla., Maley Brancaccio (Lou) of Punta Gorda, Fla. and Vancouver, Wash. and Wendy Shedd (Linda) of Burlington, Vt. and her granddaughter Danni Solowsky (Steven) of Sarasota, Fla. Also, by 8 nieces and nephews.

