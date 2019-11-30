Home

Geraldine Tucker Boyd

Geraldine Tucker Boyd Obituary
Geraldine Tucker Boyd, 79, of Punta Gorda, Florida (a resident of Deep Creek since 1994). passed away November 23, 2019. Geraldine (Jerri) Tucker Boyd was born Feb. 25, 1940 to J.C. and Dorean Tucker in Port Arthur Texas and married Jonathan E Boyd on Aug. 19, 1960. Longtime member of the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church and a member of the Sunshine Ministry and Meth-O-Mates. Jerri enjoyed Genealogy, Scrapbooking, traveling, reading and flower gardening. She was generous and loving to all she knew. She lived joyfully.

Survivors include her son Jon E. Boyd (Debra Claxton) of Houston, Texas; daughter Joan E Baughman of Punta Gorda, Florida; granddaughters, Amy N. Kecken (Timothy A Kecken) of San Jose, California, and Alicia M. Baughman (Manny Baptiste) of North Port, Florida; sister-in-law Evelyn (Kit) M. Peterson of Kingston, New York; nephews, nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by husband Jonathan E. Boyd; her father and mother, J.C. Tucker and Dorean (Vickery) Tucker and brother-in-law Dr. Richard E Peterson.

Memorial services were held Friday November 29, 2019 at the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church,

21075 Quesada Avenue, Port Charlotte, Florida 33952

Donations maybe made to the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church or .
