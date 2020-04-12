|
Gerry O'Shaughnessy, 66, of Rotonda West passed away quietly on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his Charlotte County residence with his loving wife by his side.
Born on August 17, 1953 in Poplar, London, England to the late Patrick and Bridget O'Shaughnessy, he had served in Her Majesty's Armed forces. Gerry spent most of his working life as a detective with Scotland Yard. He was a dearly loved husband, father, grand dad and friend to all who knew him. A warm wise and witty man, with a great big heart of the kind that is rarely seen. He left to go fishing with the fishing gods in the blue lagoon in the sky.
He is pre-deceased by a brother, David.
Survivors include his devoted wife of twenty-six years: Ann; son: Lee Harper; grand- daughter: Tayla-Jade Harper; sister: Heather (Bill) Hellier; a dear friend who he loved like a brother: Rick (Lori) Westman; also, dear friends Keith, Samantha and Cindy - his fishing buddy.
There will be a celebration of Gerry's life when this world-wide situation ends.
Special thanks and love to friends and colleagues at Englewood Community Hospital for the professional, heartwarming attention and care during this time.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com