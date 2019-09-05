|
|
Gertha A. Doucette 89 of Port Charlotte, Florida died on September 1, 2019 in Port Charlotte, Florida.
She was born on June 28, 1930 in Germany and came to Port Charlotte, Florida from Dale City, Virginia in1985. Gertha, worked at the Charlotte County School as a cafeteria employee for 12 years retiring in 1993. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Edward J. Doucette after 60 years of marriage, of Port Charlotte, Florida; her daughter, Jackie (Floyd) Dodson of Fredericksburg, Virginia; 2 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Edward A. Doucette who died October 11, 2018.
Visitation Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home 2405 Harbor Blvd. Port Charlotte, Florida.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Restlawn memorial Gardens cemetery.
Arrangements by Kays-Ponger & Uselton funeral Home and Cremation services. Port Charlotte Chapel.