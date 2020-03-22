|
|
Gertrude J. Kauk, 95, passed away in her sleep in Englewood, Fla. on Feb. 29th, 2020. She was born on Sept. 21, 1924 in Marlow, Germany. Gertrude came to the United States in 1951 and settled in Aurora, Ill. In 1959 she married John Kauk (who passed away in 2006) and they lived in the Batavia/Aurora area. She was self-employed as a housecleaner.
Gertrude and John loved to polka, and they were active members of the German American club in Aurora, Ill. She loved to crochet, play cards and do puzzles. She loved her pets as well, particularly the last ones she had - a dog named Sparky and a cat named Heidi.
Gertrude and John moved to Englewood, Fla. In 1996. He loved to garden and she enjoyed taking long walks enjoying the Florida weather with her dog Sparky.
Gertrude is survived by her stepson, Peter (Judy) Kauk of Englewood and her stepdaughter Brigitte Semmler of Duncanville, Texas; her sister, Hedwig (Harri) Strelis of Aurora, Ill.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Aurora, Ill. Her ashes will be interred next to John at Lincoln Memorial Park in Oswego, Ill.