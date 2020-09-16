Gertrude "Trudy" M. Smith, 98, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Sunday afternoon, September 13, 2020, at Consulate Care of Port Charlotte.
Trudy was born June 19, 1922, in Munich, Germany to the late Julius and Walburga Bayer Spitta. She worked at Air France in Munich as an executive assistant and spoke five languages. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1963 with her late husband, Lt. Col. Allen T. Smith, U.S. Army retired who passed away in 1991. She became an American Citizen in 1967. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Her children were among the first students to attend the elementary school at St. Charles Borromeo School and Neil Armstrong Elementary School. She volunteered for Cub Scouts, Little League, and numerous school activities. She was a member of The German Club and was a Kentucky Colonel. Trudy was loved by all that knew her. She was devoted to her family, friends and all her pets and loved gardening.
She is survived by her loving family, a son, Mark A. Smith of Tampa, Fla.; a daughter,
Nora Lee Smith of Tampa, Fla.; a stepdaughter, Connie Joan Rosberg of Stillwell, Kan. She was also preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Alana Nikki Smith.
A Memorial Mass will be held Friday 11 a.m., September 18, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Bishop Frank J. Dewane will officiate. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., later, where she will be laid to rest with her husband.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers in memory of Gertrude Smith may be made to Tidwell Hospice, 5959 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL. 34238 or at www.tidewellhospice.org
