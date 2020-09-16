1/1
Gertrude M. "Trudy" Smith
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude "Trudy" M. Smith, 98, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Sunday afternoon, September 13, 2020, at Consulate Care of Port Charlotte.

Trudy was born June 19, 1922, in Munich, Germany to the late Julius and Walburga Bayer Spitta. She worked at Air France in Munich as an executive assistant and spoke five languages. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1963 with her late husband, Lt. Col. Allen T. Smith, U.S. Army retired who passed away in 1991. She became an American Citizen in 1967. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Her children were among the first students to attend the elementary school at St. Charles Borromeo School and Neil Armstrong Elementary School. She volunteered for Cub Scouts, Little League, and numerous school activities. She was a member of The German Club and was a Kentucky Colonel. Trudy was loved by all that knew her. She was devoted to her family, friends and all her pets and loved gardening.

She is survived by her loving family, a son, Mark A. Smith of Tampa, Fla.; a daughter,

Nora Lee Smith of Tampa, Fla.; a stepdaughter, Connie Joan Rosberg of Stillwell, Kan. She was also preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Alana Nikki Smith.

A Memorial Mass will be held Friday 11 a.m., September 18, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Bishop Frank J. Dewane will officiate. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., later, where she will be laid to rest with her husband.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers in memory of Gertrude Smith may be made to Tidwell Hospice, 5959 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL. 34238 or at www.tidewellhospice.org

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved