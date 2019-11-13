|
|
Gilbert Butson of North Port (formerly of Port Charlotte and Lake Suzy) passed away on Veteran's Day 2019. How appropriate for this WWII vet! Gilbert served topside on the destroyer, the USS Cowell, for three years. The Cowell fought in every major battle in the Pacific ending with picket duty around Okinawa.
Gilbert was born on February 7, 1922 in Detroit, Michigan. He volunteered for the Navy after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He married Phyllis (nee Wiegand) in January 1945 while the USS Cowell was being repaired in Seattle before returning to action.
After the war, Gilbert owned and operated barber shops in Detroit and Sterling Heights, Michigan, and with Phyllis raised five children. They moved to Port Charlotte in 1972 where they were parishioners of St Charles Borromeo Church.
Both Gilbert and Phyllis loved golfing. They were part of the group that developed Kingsway Country Club. In his later years, Gilbert golfed at Kingsgate with Friday and Saturday morning leagues. Gilbert last golfed six holes at Kingsgate three months before his death. The most recent highlight of his life was an honor flight to Washington, DC. He was escorted by his son, Gary, out of the Fort Myers airport.
Gilbert is survived by his children, Gilbert and Patricia Butson of Goodyear, Arizona, Gary and Reitha Butson of North Port, Gail Gilletti of Port Charlotte, Gregory of Eastport, Maine, and Gerryl and David Cindric of St. Petersburg, Florida. He is dearly missed and will also be missed by his brother Alvin of Warren, Michigan, and his grandchildren and great grandchildren - Tracy and Todd Davis with Cayden and Cassidy, Steven and Brittany Cindric with Elliot, Lauren Cindric, Tate Cindric, Jeffrey Butson, Leslie and Scot Ikeda with Rei, Amy and Joel Bass with Addy and Callan, and Kerry Butson.
