Giovanni Stallone, 86, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at
Gulfcoast Medical Center, Fort Myers, Fla.
Giovanni was born August 4, 1933, in Campobello di Mazara, Sicily, Italy to the late
Vito Stallone and Giovanna Indelicato. He moved to Port Charlotte with his family in 1998 from Franklin Square, N.Y.
He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 61 years, Leonarda Stallone of Port Charlotte; a daughter, Joann (William J.) Stallone-Cook of Franklin Square, N.Y.; two sisters, Maria Stallone and Paulina Stallone both of Sicily; three brothers, Gaetone Stallone of Sicily, Salvatore Stallone of Sicily and Franco Stallone of Switzerland; one grandson, Giovanni Cook.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Florida 33948. Graveside services and entombment will be held Tuesday 11 a.m., July 7, 2020, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
