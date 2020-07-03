1/1
Giovanni Stallone
1933 - 2020
Giovanni Stallone, 86, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at

Gulfcoast Medical Center, Fort Myers, Fla.

Giovanni was born August 4, 1933, in Campobello di Mazara, Sicily, Italy to the late

Vito Stallone and Giovanna Indelicato. He moved to Port Charlotte with his family in 1998 from Franklin Square, N.Y.

He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 61 years, Leonarda Stallone of Port Charlotte; a daughter, Joann (William J.) Stallone-Cook of Franklin Square, N.Y.; two sisters, Maria Stallone and Paulina Stallone both of Sicily; three brothers, Gaetone Stallone of Sicily, Salvatore Stallone of Sicily and Franco Stallone of Switzerland; one grandson, Giovanni Cook.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Florida 33948. Graveside services and entombment will be held Tuesday 11 a.m., July 7, 2020, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.

Published in Englewood Sun on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
6
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Restlawn Memorial Gardens
