Gladys Irene James, 96, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020.
Gladys was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Walter and Ida Dickman on January 28, 1924. Gladys married her husband, Roger, on July 22, 1950 and their family moved to Port Charlotte in 1959.
Gladys is survived by her son, Scott (Lynda) James and daughter, Nancy (Kenneth Doherty); grandchildren, Jason Doherty, Michael Doherty and Jonathan Doherty; step-grandchildren, Nathan (Katherine) Edwards; great-grandchildren, Megan and Evan Doherty and Paisley Edwards. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Roger, on June 25, 1995.
Services celebrating Gladys' life will be private.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.